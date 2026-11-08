Rajat Patidar pulls out of Rising Asia Cup; BCCI announce replacement and appoints Rinku Singh as VC

New Delhi:

Rajat Patidar will not be available for selection in the 50-over format for the time being, after informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he needs to focus on managing his injuries. The development has also resulted in his withdrawal from India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, scheduled to take place from November 19 to 29.

The BCCI announced the change on Sunday, November 8, confirming that the batter had personally conveyed his decision to the board.

“Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries,” the board said in its statement.

Patidar's absence has prompted a change in India's 15-member squad, with Ayush Badoni receiving a place as his replacement. The leadership group has also undergone a reshuffle, as Rinku Singh takes over the vice-captaincy. Tilak Varma will retain the captain's responsibility for the continental competition.

Patidar’s injury concerns

The latest setback adds to Patidar's recent injury troubles. His domestic appearances were affected by a left-knee issue in October 2025, while a finger injury also interrupted his IPL 2025 campaign. However, the BCCI has not disclosed the nature of his current fitness problems or indicated when he could return to 50-over cricket.

Meanwhile, India A will head into the tournament with several players who have already featured at the senior international level. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are included in the batting group, while wicketkeeping duties can be handled by Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra. The bowling department features Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan among its pace options.

On the other hand, India have been drawn in Group B, with Pakistan, Nepal and UAE. India will open their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before taking on Pakistan two days later. Finally, India face the UAE on November 24.

India A squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni

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