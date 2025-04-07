Rajat Patidar praises bowlers for defending 221 at unforgiving Wankhede after win over MI Rajat Patidar was named the Player of the Match for putting up 64 in the first innings as RCB made 221. Rajat has heaped praise on the bowlers for defending their total well.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has praised the bowlers for defending a strong total of 221 at the unforgiving Wankhede Stadium to help the team register its first win over Mumbai Indians at the venue since 2015. The bowlers did their job well as they denied Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya a famous win after both the batters brought them close to a magical victory.

"That was a really amazing match. the way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it's not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground, so the credit goes to them. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was great," Rajat Patidar, who was also the Player of the Match, said in the post match presentation.

Bhuvneshwar got the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma in the 18th over, before Josh Hazlewood got Hardik Pandya in the next over. With 19 needed off the final over, krunal Pandya was the man who bowled that one against Mitchell Santner and Naman Dhir.

Krunal did not make any mistakes as he picked up three wickets and help his team win the contest. Patidar heaped praise on Krunal for bowling a mingy final over. "The way Krunal has bowled was amazing. In the last over, it was not easy, I think the way he has bowled and the courage he has shown is amazing. At that time, it was clear that we have to take the game deep. So, the discussion was to take the game deep and use KP's one over at the last.

"The wicket was good and the ball was coming on nicely to the bat. After the Hardik Pandya over, I went all out. The wrist spinner is one of the main bowlers because they are wicket-taking and the way he (Suyash Sharma) bowled was great," he added.