Rajat Patidar named Madhya Pradesh's all-format captain after winning IPL with RCB Rajat Patidar has been named the Madhya Pradesh captain for all three formats after tasting success as a leader in the IPL and in the Duleep Trophy. Patidar had ended RCB's 18-year-long wait for an IPL title in 2025.

New Delhi:

After ending Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 18-year-long wait for an IPL title, Rajat Patidar has been named Madhya Pradesh's all-format captain. Patidar has been in stellar form with the bat too and has raised his captaincy CV after leading Central Zone to the Duleep Trophy win.

Patidar ended a 10-year wait for the Central Zone side as he helped the team win the first-class tournament. He scored a first-innings century in the first innings of the final against the South Zone to set up a win. He had scored 77 in the semifinal against the West Zone and 125 and 66 in the quarterfinal against the North Zone side.

The RCB skipper has replaced Shubham Sharma as the all-format captain of this state side. Meanwhile, Patidar was earlier appointed the MP skipper for the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season.

Patidar has built his captaincy credentials. He tasted the leadership role for the first time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season after he was informed about the possibility of taking over the RCB captaincy. He led MP to the final of the SMAT T20 tournament, finishing the runners-up to Mumbai.

Patidar then led the Bengaluru franchise to their first-ever IPL title, ending an 18-year-long wait for the crown. Apart from the Duleep Trophy, the MP batter also captained the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup, with state captains Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu Easwaran being part of his team. However, ROI lost to Vidarbha by 93 runs.