Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma break into dance as RCB celebrate IPL 2025 triumph: Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to win their maiden IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the Rajat Patidar-led side had a decent start, but star batter Virat Kohli failed to get going, scoring only 41 runs off 35 balls. However, the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd managed to hand RCB a strong finish as they posted 190 runs on the board.

It looked like the team was 20 runs short at least, but RCB bowlers defied all the odds and won the game comfortably. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a brilliant night, while Josh Hazlewood executed well to win the game for RCB. After the game, Virat Kohli was spotted in tears as he was also seen celebrating with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, who have served the franchise in the past.

The main celebration broke out in the team hotel where captain Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma and Dinesh Karthik among others, were spotted dancing to the tunes of the dhol. Virat was also seen grooving for a bit before entering the hotel. Patidar, particularly, was spotted having a gala time as he became the first RCB captain to win the title.

The celebration will continue on June 4 as well. RCB management has planned a special celebration parade, which was confirmed by Kohli and Gayle. The details of the same haven’t been shared, but it will begin in the morning at around 8:30 am. Star Sports network will cover the entire celebration.

Kohli has also invited de Villiers and Chris Gayle to join the celebration in Bengaluru. He expects the entire city to turn up and celebrate with them as the 36-year-old noted that he is extremely excited for the celebration to begin.