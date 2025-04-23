Rajat Patidar feels wickets at Chinnaswamy are 'bit tricky' in IPL 2025, does not want it to be an excuse Rajat Patidar has called that the wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium have been a bit tricky but he is not looking to make it an excuse and wants the team to adjust to the conditions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not won a single match at home this season.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar feels that the pitches at the M Chinnaswamy are a 'bit tricky' in the Indian Premier League 2025, but does not want to make an excuse. RCB have been on a red-hot winning streak away from home, but on a disappointing losing streak at home this season.

RCB have won five matches out of the eight they have played with all their wins coming on the road. They are on winless at home, losing all three of the matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Patidar opened on the pitches at the home stadium.

"The curators are doing a good job and they are doing their best. But as a player, when you go to any wicket you have to adapt to the conditions and situations," Patidar said in the press conference on the eve of their home fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

"We have not played good cricket in our home matches, so, let's see. This time wickets are a bit tricky and unpredictable here, but that is not an excuse. We will adapt to it as soon as possible," he added.

The RCB captain said that the batters need to be more particular about shot selections at the venue as cross-batted shots on unpredictable pitches is a common thing. "Shot selection and doing it correctly is very important here, because this time the pitches are a little two-paced and the bounce varies at times as well. So as a result, there is help for the bowlers," he said.

Patidar said that the team is learning from its mistakes which is helping the team register wins away from home. "I think it is about being in the present moment because in this league, you have back-to-back matches. So, it's important to learn from the past and learn from the errors. We don't keep talking about our home matches that we have lost, and we focus on the present as much as possible, which is more important," he added.