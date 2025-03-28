Rajat Patidar emulates Virat Kohli's heroics as RCB captain after 12 years vs CSK Royal Challengers Bengaluru skippr Rajat Patidar's excellent knock against Chennai Super Kings saw him equal Virat Kohli in a remarkable feat as the captain of the franchise. Patidar scored 51 runs in 32 deliveries in the first innings against CSK.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar has achieved a major milestone. The star batter etched his name in the history books in game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Game 8 of the tournament saw RCB take on CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28.

The clash saw RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss, as the side aimed to post a big total on the board, and it was the knock of Rajat Patidar which made a giant impact in the game. The skipper went on to score 51 runs in 32 deliveries.

In doing so, Patidar went on to become only the second RCB captain to score 50+ runs at Chepauk. Former skipper Virat Kohli was the first RCB skipper to score a half-century at Chepauk. He achieved the feat in 2013 when he scored 58 runs in 47 deliveries.

As for the game between CSK and RCB, it was Bengaluru who put in an excellent performance in the game. Through Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Phil Salt, RCB posted a total of 196 runs in the first innings. As for CSK, Noor Ahmad was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets, with Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin striking once.

Aiming to chase down the target, Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi hoped for a good start. However, RCB put in an excellent performance with the ball and limited CSK to a subpar score in the run chase.

Rachin Ravindra was the highest run-getter in the second innings with 41 runs to his name, with Jadeja adding 25 runs and Dhoni scoring 30. Chennai were limited to a score of 146 runs in the second innings, as RCB outclassed them in Chennai.