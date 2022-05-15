IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rajasthan Royal players celebrating wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman (file photo)

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch LSG vs RR the 63rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the LSG vs RR the 63rd Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 15th May

At what time does LSG vs RR the 63rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the LSG vs RR the 63rd of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal