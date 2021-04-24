Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Beleaguered Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are stuck at the bottom of the points table, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

While RR have managed just one win in four matches and have the worst net run rate among all teams, their opponents KKR too have been finding the going tough. They also have one win in four games but are ahead of both RR and Punjab Kings on net run rate.

KKR's net run rate could, however, have been poorer had their lower order not clicked in the last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

As both sides meet, let's take a look at RR vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, RR vs KKR Fantasy Tips, IPL 2021 RR vs KKR Dream11 Predictions.

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Dinesh Karthik has played efficient cameos for the Knight Riders in this tournament so far. While Jos Buttler hasn't been at his best in this season so far, the English wicketkeeper-batsman can turn the course of the match singlehandedly when he gets into the groove.

Samson, meanwhile, looked more responsible in his approach in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and RR will pin their hopes on him to deliver with the bat.

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill

The KKR trio could earn you points in the fantasy team as Rana has been in decent form since the start of the tournament, while Tripathi has also played a couple of handy knocks for the Knight Riders.

Gill may have started the tournament slow, but one can count on him to turn the tides.

All-rounder: Andre Russell (c), Chris Morris

It took time but Andre Russell returned to his scintillating best against Chennai Super Kings in the side's previous game. He scored 54 off just 22 balls to steer KKR's incredible comeback, but the side eventually fell short by 18 runs in the 221-run chase.

Morris may have had a forgettable outing in the match against RCB, but his knack of taking wickets at crucial moments could be beneficial to your fantasy team.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

Rahman has been among the wickets in this season and will continue to lead the RR pace attack alongside Chetan Sakariya, who has been the find of the IPL 2021 season so far.

With six wickets in four games so far, Sakariya is currently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the season.

Chakravarthy, meanwhile, remains crucial to building pressure up front for Knight Riders and Morgan would be hopeful of his spinner to produce an economical wicket-taking spell against the Royals.