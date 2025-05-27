Rajasthan Royals retained this cricketer for IPL 2025, paid Rs 4.6 lakh for each run he scored Rajasthan Royals didn't have a great season this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They finished in ninth place with only four wins from 14 matches and lost 10 of them. The Royals' decision to retain certain players backfired on them as they endured a forgettable IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals endured a tough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Ahead of the mega auction, they released some of their top players like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult, among others, but their replacement players couldn't reap similar rewards. Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Sandeep Sharma were their retentions ahead of IPL 2025. While most of their retained players fared decently, Hetmyer was the biggest disappointment for the Royals this season.

He was retained for Rs 11 crore by the franchise, and his role was that of a finisher. Unfortunately, the Caribbean cricketer failed to live up to expectations and put up a below-par show throughout the season. Shimron Hetmyer ended up mustering only 239 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73. While an average in the 20s for a finisher is expected, the strike rate of less than 150 is unacceptable for him.

Moreover, Hetmyer found himself in the middle of several chases when he could've taken the team over the line. The Royals botched up around 2-3 chases from comfortable positions when Hetmyer was in the middle as the left-hander either got out or couldn't score runs at an expected pace.

Overall, his every run cost the Royals a whopping Rs 4.6 lakh as per his salary. Also, Hetmyer earned Rs 78.6 lakh for every match from the Royals in IPL 2025. However, the southpaw couldn't performed according to his massive salary.

It remains to be seen now if the Royals will retain Hetmyer after such a poor show or present him with another chance to redeem himself in IPL 2026.