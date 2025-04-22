Rajasthan Royals reject match-fixing allegations in IPL 2025, demand action against Jaydeep Bihani Jaydeep Bihani, convener of RCA's ad hoc committee, cast suspicion over Rajasthan Royals' recent loss by two runs at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. However, in response, the Royals have formally complained to the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Sports Secretary, calling for strict action.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan Royals have reacted strongly to match-fixing allegations made on the team by the convener of RCA's ad hoc committee, Jaydeep Bihani. For the unversed, Bihani had raised suspicion on the Royals' match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which they lost by just two runs. RR were in a winning position right through, but botched up the chase at the last moment as they failed to score nine runs in the last over for the second successive game.

However, RR have categorically denied any such wrongdoing and has made it a point that such statements cause damage to the reputation of not only the franchise, but also the BCCI and Rajasthan Sports Council as well. The Royals also emphasised the 18-year partnership with the state association to host the matches in Jaipur in full compliance with the BCCI guidelines.

"We categorically deny and strongly object to each and every statement made by the Senior Official of RCA and to the contents of the referenced media reports. These public allegations cause significant reputational damage, fuel unnecessary controversy, and attempt to mislead the public. They also serve to undermine the credibility of Royal Multisport Private Limited (“RMPL”), the RR franchise, RSSC, BCCI, and the sport of cricket itself.

"Further, as per the contractual requirements and as per BCCI directions, we are to work with the state association and the state government. RMPL has effectively and successfully done this for the last 18 years. BCCI has confirmed and approved that RSSC has the hosting rights for IPL matches in Jaipur. The franchisee is working hand-in-hand with BCCI and RSSC under the guidance and support of the State Government to ensure a successful IPL season," RR wrote in a formal letter asking the chairman of the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) to take strict action against Bihani.