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Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI for IPL 2026: Adam Milne IN, Nandre Burger OUT?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Rajasthan Royals all set to compete in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season starting from March 28, let us have a look at the probable playing XI for the side ahead of the start of the upcoming IPL season.

Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer
Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is all set to kick off on March 28, and ahead of the new season, many fans would be wondering what the probable XI of their favourite sides could look like ahead of the IPL 2026. On the same note, many would have their eyes set upon the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. 

With the announcement of Riyan Parag as the new skipper for the side, the signing of Ravindra Jadeja, and many other new players, Royals could field an interesting playing XI in the upcoming edition of the IPL. 

It is interesting to note that Royals will open their innings with the dynamic duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. In form, the two batters have the ability to finish games on their own. 

Shimron Hetmyer could come in at number three with skipper Riyan Parag coming in at 4. Additionally, Dhruv Jurel will be designated wicketkeeper for the side at 5.

What could RR’s bowling lineup look like in the IPL 2026?

With the unexpected injury to star all-rounder Sam Curran, opportunities for other overseas stars have opened up in the side. Ravindra Jadeja could lead the all-rounders’ pack, with Donovan Fereira coming in to bat after him. 

As for the bowling attack, in Curran’s absence, Adam Milne could fill the fourth overseas spot for RR. Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma will complete the bowling lineup for the inaugural champions. 

The side will also have the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Nandre Burger on the bench, and they could be rotated into the squad for some matches as well. 

Rajasthan Royals’ probable playing XI for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Fereira, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma

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Cricket Ipl IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag
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