Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder in trouble for using phone in dugout, BCCI likely to take action

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals have been in emphatic form in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, the side has won four of four matches in the tournament so far. The inaugural champions registered their most recent victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite their win against RCB in Guwahati, it was RR’s team manager Romi Bhinder who captured the headlines. It is worth noting that Romi Bhinder was captured using a phone in the team dugout.

In the clip that is going viral all over social media, Romi Bhinder is captured sitting alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and the team manager is seen using his phone.

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), as cell phones are banned in the dugout during a match," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Notably, he is found in breach of the PMOA protocol 2026, which states that "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.”

"It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call," the senior official added.

It is yet to be seen what actions are taken against Bhinder, but some amount of action against him and the franchise can be anticipated in the coming days.

Rajasthan Royals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

It is worth noting that after registering their fourth win, Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The two sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the 21st game of the tournament on April 12. With the current form, RR will aim to keep their unbeaten run alive, while SRH will hope for significant improvement.

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