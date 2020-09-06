Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Steve Smith's men to begin campaign against Chennai Super Kings

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign in the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League against three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on the fourth day of IPL 2020. The tournament will begin on September 19 where defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Rajasthan Royals will play a total of six matches in Dubai, five in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. The 2008 IPL winners will also play most of their matches in the evening slot with only two scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The Royals added a total of 11 players at the auctoon last December, spending INR 14.15 crore. They added Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat and Oshane Thomas to their list of bowlers while also roping in India's Under-19 star player Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 2.4 Crore. Meanwhile, they had let gone of Ajinkya Rahane before the auction while adding in Robin Uthappa.

In IPL 2019, Rajasthan finished at the seventh spot after registering five wins and ending with 11 points at the end of the league stage.

Here's Rajasthan Royals' full schedule for IPL 2020...

Sept 22 - vs CSK in Sharjah; 7:30 PM IST

Sept 27 - vs KXIP in Sharjah; 7:30 PM IST

Sept 30 - vs KKR in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 3 - vs RCB in Abu Dhabi; 3:30 PM IST

Oct 6 - vs MI in Abu Dhabi; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 9 - vs DC in Sharjah; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 11 - vs SRH in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 14 - vs DC in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 17 - vs RCB in Dubai; 3:30 PM IST

Oct 19 - vs CSK in Abu Dhabi; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 22 - vs SRH in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 25 - vs MI in Abu Dhabi; 7:30 PM IST

Oct 30 - vs KXIP in Abu Dhabi; 7:30 PM IST

Nov 1 - vs KKR in Dubai; 7:30 PM IST

