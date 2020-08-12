IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/DISHANTYAGNIK77 Dishant Yagnik took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The fielding coach of Rajasthan Royals, Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to confirm the same.

"Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes!" he wrote.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement.

"The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible."

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

