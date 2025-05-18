Rajasthan Royals equal unwanted IPL record with defeat against Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals registered an unwanted record as they lost their ninth game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side equalled the record previously held by Pune Warriors India in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals registered their ninth loss of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side took on Punjab Kings in game 59 of the ongoing tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Coming in to bat first after losing the toss, Punjab Kings put in an excellent performance with the bat.

Nehal Wadhera was the star with the bat, scoring 70 runs in 37 deliveries. Shashank Singh went unbeaten on a score of 59 runs as well. In the first innings, Punjab Kings posted a total of 219 runs. As for Royals, the side hoped to put in a good showing during the run chase as well.

However, with the middle order failing to go big once again, Royals fell short and only managed to score 209 runs, as Punjab Kings won the game by 10 runs. Aiming to chase the target, Rajasthan lost the game and went on to register an unwanted record.

Rajasthan lost their eighth game while chasing the target in the IPL 2025, which is the most for a side in a season. Speaking of the game between the two sides. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi propelled Royals to a brilliant start to the game.

Jaiswal scored 50 runs in 25 deliveries, whereas Suryavanshi scored 40 in 15. Furthermore, skipper Sanju Samson scored 20 runs, whereas Riyan Parag was dismissed on a score of 13. Dhruv Jurel brought forth hope for the side, adding 53 runs in 31 deliveries, but the lack of support on the other end saw Royals limited to a score of 209 runs as they registered their ninth loss of the ongoing IPL season. With just one game left in the campaign for them, they will hope to finish their campaign on a good note.

Most defeats batting second in an IPL edition

8 - PWI in 2012

8 - PWI in 2013

8* - RR in 2025 (includes Super Over finish)