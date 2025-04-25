Rajasthan Royals equal their unwanted IPL record after 5th straight loss, following another bottle job vs RCB Rajasthan Royals have botched up three run-chases in a row, but still keep bowling first in the ongoing season of the IPL. The Royals now find themselves in a tricky spot with seven losses already and have just five matches remaining.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) botched up a third run chase in a row in the ongoing season of the IPL as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended 18 runs off the last two overs on Thursday night to register their first win at home. The Royals have missed their captain and lead batter, Sanju Samson, in the last three games, however, that doesn't excuse them from not chasing 9 runs off six deliveries twice and 18 off 12 while having recognised batters in the middle.

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have been the culprits on multiple occasions as RR failed to nick out the remaining runs in three matches on the trot but still keep bowling first, against the Delhi Capitals where the match went to the Super Over, against the Lucknow Super Giants where they fell short by two runs and against RCB where Josh Hazlewood bowled an all-timer 19th over, conceding just one run while taking a couple of wickets.

The Royals have now lost five matches in a row, which is their joint-worst losing streak (having lost five matches in a row in 2009-10). Yes, the Royals messed up in the auction and their retentions, but they still have quality players in their line-up in both departments and have lost multiple games now from winning situations, having done well for the majority of the game.

Rajasthan Royals have games remaining against the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Three of those teams are in the running for the playoffs and it looks difficult if they will be able to make that RCB-esque late run to get into the top four.

The Royals will hope that Samson returns for their next home game against the Gujarat Titans and provides much-needed depth and experience this line-up requires, which they are desperately lacking having let go of someone like Jos Buttler and they will be facing their ex-player and his in-form ladder-leading side in Jaipur.