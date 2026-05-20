Rajasthan Royals create T20 world record after chasing down 221 against LSG in Jaipur

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals etched their name into the history books after chasing down a strong 221-run target against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned out to be the star another time as he smashed a 38-ball 93, while Dhurv Jurel (53) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) also put up strong contributions to take the Royals home.

Sooryavanshi was slightly slower at the start of the innings. He hit his first boundary on the sixth ball he faced and was on 25 from 16 balls before he launched an all-out attack. After Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a decent start and fell for 43 from 23 balls, Sooryavanshi put the LSG bowlers to the sword with Jurel playing a strong second fiddle. The 15-year-old smashed 24 runs along with two wides in the ninth over of Akash Singh, before he and Jurel took 29 from Mayank Yadav's third over, which was the 12th of the innings.

Runs galore for Sooryavanshi, Jurel does well

Sooryavanshi was in no mood to stop after an unusually slow start to his innings. After making 25 from the first 16 balls, he smashed 68 from the next 22 ones, bringing up his fifty in 23 balls and going on to smash 93 from 38. He missed his century but had done pretty much enough with Jurel also making a strong contribution.

Jurel anchored the chase apart and showed aggressive intent as and when needed. He made an unbeaten 53 from 38 balls, laced with three fours and as many sixes to see the team through.

RR create world record

RR have now created a T20 world record with their 221-run chase. They have now hunted down the most 220-plus chases in the history of T20 cricket. These are now the most successful 220-plus chases in the IPL and also in T20 cricket.

In IPL, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad hunted down such totals three times each. Meanwhile, England, Bulgaria, Middlesex and Mumbai have also chased down 220-plus three times in T20 cricket.

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