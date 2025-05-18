Rajasthan Royals bottle up another chase as Punjab Kings put one foot inside IPL 2025 playoffs Despite having made a rollicking start to their pursuit of 220, Rajasthan Royals bottled up another chase as they went down to Punjab Kings by 10 runs. PBKS have now kept a foot inside the playoffs with their eighth win of the season.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals bottled up another run chase despite having a rollicking start to their pursuit of 220 against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 18. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the Royals off to a blinder with the team's highest powerplay score of 89/1. However, losing wickets later on meant the Royals slipped and could not recover as they fell short by 10 runs.

Punjab Kings had earlier set a daunting total of 219/5 on the back of their middle-order batters. After being in choppy waters at 34/3, Punjab needed a revival from their middle-order. Nehal Wadhera led the comeback by example, as he and the other batters kept the scoring rate going. Wadhera eyed a hundred but fell on 70 in the 16th over.

Shashank Singh led the charge in the death overs. He kept churning out boundaries and scored 59, while Azmatullah Omarzai also added the finishing touches with his 21. The two helped Punjab get to a huge total of 219, which is the highest in Jaipur.

