Rajasthan Royals announce Nandre Burger as replacement for injured Sandeep Sharma Rajasthan Royals took centre stage and announced South Africa's Nandre Burger as the replacement signing of the injured Sandeep Sharma. Burger becomes their second replacement signing in a day after Lhuan-dre Pretorius was announced as well.

New Delhi:

In a major development for Rajasthan Royals, the franchise took centre stage and announced South Africa pacer Nandre Burger as the injury replacement for star pacer Sandeep Sharma. It is worth noting that Sandeep Sharma picked up a finger injury after having played 10 IPL matches in 2025.

Burger came through as the second replacement signing for Royals in one day, after they announced 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius as the replacement for the injured Nitish Rana. It is interesting to note that Burger made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2024, and with a comeback into the team, he will be hoping to do well in the remaining matches.

“Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked Nandre Burger as an injury replacement for Sandeep Sharma for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Nandre Burger – the left-arm South African pacer – has previously played for RR in the IPL 2024 and picked 7 wickets from 6 games. He joins RR for INR 3.5 crore,” the IPL statement read.

He will be rejoining the side for Rs. 3.5 crore. Notably, Rajasthan Royals were the second team to be eliminated from the competition. The inaugural champions currently sit in 9th place in the standings. With 12 matches played, the side has won three matches and has lost the remaining nine games.

After 12 matches, the team has two games left in the league stages. They will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their next game. Both sides will lock horns in game 63 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12.

Furthermore, after their clash against Chennai, RR will be locking horns with Punjab Kings. Both sides face off in game 67 of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 16. Despite being eliminated from the competition, Royals will hope to put in a good show in their remaining matches.