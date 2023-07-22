'Rain will make our job a little easier' - Australian pacer hopes for rain forecast to save Old Trafford Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian team during Day 3

England are closing on a dominant win over Australia in the 4th Test match of Ashes 2023 to level the series on Day 4 at Mahcester's Old Trafford. England recorded 592 runs in their first innings to take defining 275-run lead on Day 3 and then further strengthened their grip with four wickets in a chance of a win by innings.

Australia are down at 113/4 and trail by 162 runs ahead of Day 4 on Saturday, July 22. Marnus Labuschagne is leading the defence but England are clear favorites to win the game from here with a day to spare.

But there is a strong prediction for rain on Day 4, almost 70% chance of rain in the first session, which can delay England's potential win or even give Australia a chance to play for a draw. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is also thinking the same and has revealed that rain will surely make Australia's job easier on Saturday.

"I'd be very pleased (with rain), It's obviously a forecast but forecasts can change all the time. Obviously, rain and light play a big part in cricket and have done forever. So, yeah, it'd be great to lose a few overs here and there, and make our job a little easier if I'm hanging in there," Hazlewood told reporters when asked about potential rain on Saturday.

Hazlewood took five wickets in the first innings but has struggled for consistency throughout the Ashes 2023 with just 13 wickets in five innings. Australia's hopes now depend on Labuschagne's shoulders who himself has a chance to make a big innings for himself to end his poor run of form in this series.

Meanwhile, a win seems to be inevitable for England with the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head already departed on Day 3. Australia boost good depth in their batting lineup with Pat Cummins playing at no.10 but it will be difficult to overcome 162 runs to avoid a loss by an innings.

