Rain play spoilsport in Bengaluru, KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs race Rain played a spoilsport as the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders ended without a result. It confirmed KKR's exit from the playoffs race while the Rajat Patidar-led side moved an inch closer to cementing their spot in the top 4.

Bengaluru:

Kolkata Knight Riders are officially out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side had to win their remaining two matches in the league stage to remain alive in the race, but the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was spoiled by the rain, as both teams were forced to share a point.

The defending champions had a topsy-turvy season, winning five out of their 11 matches. Notably, it was their second match that was called off due to rain. RCB, on the other hand, moved an inch closer to the playoffs race. They needed a win to guarantee their spot in the top four but could arrange only one point.

The rain-spoiled match allowed Josh Hazlewood to rest up as his participation was in doubt. The Australia international is dealing with a niggle and the break could only help him recover quickly. The same can be said for Rajat Patidar. The RCB captain was set to miss the game against LSG but the suspension of the league allowed him to recover, but it was not clear whether he would play the entire match or as an Impact sub.

For KKR, they would now hope to rebuild for the next season. Plenty of changes are required for them to get back to a consistent side, which can challenge for the tile.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood