From IPL to team India: Waiting for your turn, the Rahul Tripathi way

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rahul Tripathi | File Photo

Sports and underdogs. There is something about underdogs that makes you root for them, unlike anything. You want them to succeed. You want them to make it to the top. But, more than the player, it is the journey that takes you on a ride. More often than not, it ultimately comes down to the game of patience.

Cricket in India is rewarding. Huge money, fame, attention and whatnot. But, there is a dark side to it. Visible only to those outside the eleven. It can get frustrating at times, and make you want to rethink your choices.

Rahul Tripathi is one such guy. Now, in what can only be termed as a dream call-up, Tripathi was selected to be part of the T20 series against Ireland. It is just a 2-match series, but the magnitude of this selection is massive, considering the amount of time Rahul had to wait to don the Indian jersey.

The Journey

It was in 2017 that Rahul Tripathi made his IPL debut with Rising Pune Supergiants. 14 matches and 391 runs later, the world knew the kind of player Tripathi was. Swashbuckling, fearless, and unorthodox but elegant. Tripathi had all the qualities to make it to the national team.

The next three seasons weren't great for Tripathi, but he had moments of brilliance to showcase his talent. In 2021, he again came back into his groove and smashed 397 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 140.28.

Tripathi Comes Into His Own

But the last season was the one where we truly got to see what Tripathi brings. He is one of the few players who played the attacking brand of T20 cricket that is in demand. He played for the team. Rahul did not take time to settle, attacked from ball one, put the pressure back on the opposition, and accumulated 413 runs in 14 matches at a staggering strike rate of 158.24.

Now, after a monstrous IPL season, all these years, and consistent performances in the domestic circuit, it was all but imperative that Rahul would finally make it to the Indian team. But no, he wasn't selected for the South Africa series at home.

Taking into account the current Indian setup, the team is missing a batsman that can go from ball one, be fearless in his approach, and counterattack when necessary.

But as they say, it's better late than never. Tripathi will travel to Ireland for a 2-match series with the Indian Contingent. The series is short, he may not get the opportunity to feature in the eleven.

But, the wheels are set in motion. Tripathi in the Indian jersey is inevitable.