IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag praises Rahul Tewatia in his own style after RR batsman shot 3 sixes vs RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag has made his admiration for Rahul Tewatia apparent as the former Indian opener took to Twitter to praise the finisher for his power-hitting against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 15 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Rajasthan Royals; five sixes in an over against Kings XI Punjab’s Sheldon Cottrell in side’s record 224-run chase will be etched in fans memories forever.

However, many wondered if it was a flash in the pan by the 27-year-old all-rounder, who has been largely an unknown quantity before IPl 2020. It was suggested, given the flat tracks of Sharjah, the left-hander was able to achieve the feat.

Tewatia, though, proved his doubter wrong on Saturday when he shot three sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the death overs at Sheikh Zayed stadium. The 12-ball 24 cameo came at a crucial juncture for the side after the top-order of RR collapsed for mere 31 runs on a slow surface assisting bowlers.

His three sixes, two of which came in the final over off Navdeep Saini, powered RR past 150 and gave his side a fighting chance in the game.

This prompted Sehwag to point out Tewatia’s ability to hit the biggies irrespective of the ground he is playing in while using a famous dialogue from a Bollywood movie by late Amrish Puri.

Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well. Tewatia after 3 sixes today :

Tabaadlon se ilaake badalte hain,

Iraade nahin.#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/i7QHurQMoX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2020

Tewatia has previously played for Delhi Capitals in IPL and was traded to RR this season. The player revealed that the franchise has backed his ability to bat and has been supportive of him in playing his natural game for the side. He has played all RR matches this season so far, while chipping in with valuable wickets as a leg spinner.

