Rahul Tewatia reacts after being ignored for Ireland series

Rahul Tewatia took to Twitter to express his disappointment over not getting selected for the T20 series in Ireland, and all he took were just two words.

'Expectations hurt'.

Tewatia was on fire for Gujarat Titans this season, finishing matches on his own more than once. He was one of the most important cogs in GT's title-winning effort, and it is understandable why the left-hander is upset.

Tewatia made 217 runs in 16 matches at a monstrous strike rate of 147.6. He even smashed two consecutive sixes when GT needed 12 runs to win on the last two balls in one of their encounters.

As far as the Indian squad for Ireland series is concerned, Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson are the two most notable names to have made it.

While Samson has been in and out of the team for some time, the Ireland series is Tripathi's maiden call-up to the national team.

Sanju Samson & Rahul Tripathi - IPL 2022 Performance

Samson had a great IPL season as the RR skipper amassed 458 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 146.79, with the highest score of 55. Tripathi, on the other hand, accumulated 413 runs in 14 matches at a staggering strike rate of 158.24, with the highest score of 76.

Both these players played the attacking brand of T20 cricket, showed the much talked about 'intent' and more often than not, executed it well. Netizens have been demanding the inclusion of these swashbuckling players since the IPL ended. And now that they selected, Twitter, of course, couldn't keep calm.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in Pant's absence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy, and Dinesh Karthik will keep wickets. Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan will continue as openers.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, it is the same as the one playing Proteas at home.