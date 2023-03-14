You made me wait for a long time to watch Test century: Rahul Dravid's sly dig at Virat Kohli | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid took a sly dig at Virat Kohli in a video posted by BCCI, talking about how long he had to wait as a coach to see the latter's Test century. In the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, Kohli finally hit his 75th international 100, but more importantly, his 28th in Test cricket, which came after a wait of 1,205 days. He reached the landmark in 241 deliveries and it was also one of his slowest Test centuries.

In the video, India's head coach Dravid said that he had to wait for around 16 months as a coach to watch Kohli's ton.

“You made me wait for a long time since I became the coach. But what a beauty and it was an absolute privilege to watch the way you constructed your innings,” said Dravid.

Dravid also asked Kohli about his mindset and strategy to play an impressive inning of 186 runs off 364 deliveries.

“Thanks for your kind words Rahul bhai. As far as approaching this innings was concerned. I knew that I was playing well even in the test matches before we played this one. To be fair, it was a really good wicket to bat on,” said Kohli.

“But having said that I think the Australian whatever the little help was there in the wicket I think they utilised it really well. Their consistency to bowl in the little rough was created through Mitchell Starc’s bowling for Nathan Lyon and the other off-spinner (Todd Murphy) as well. They capitalised on it really well. The fact that they put 7-2 field most of the time for me. It meant that I have to be patient and trust my defence and that’s the template I have always played with in Test cricket,” he added.

Kohli also expressed why his defence is his strength in Test cricket.

“My defence is my strongest point because when I defend well I know that when the ball is loose and when it’s there to hit I can cash in and get the runs I need,” he said.

“The boundaries were not easy to come by, to be honest. The outfield was slow, the ball was soft and they were pretty consistent. One that really calmed me down as I am happy to just run ones and twos and score a hundred,” he added.

“I can bat four sessions, I can bat five sessions, that’s where the fitness and physical preparation comes into play for me. I go into the field relaxed because I know I can bat in many ways. I am not desperate if I play three sessions and feel like I am breaking down and I need to get fast runs otherwise I won’t be able to stay out there for long,” he said.

