Watch: Rahul Dravid wins hearts in reel shared by Shikhar Dhawan

Rahul Dravid is a mystical personality. In a team full of glamorous cricketers, rather superstars, Dravid is uniquely old-school. But that's what he has done his whole career. Provided balance.

There aren't many moments when you see Dravid express his emotions. The last time it happened was when he legitimately jumped out of his seat, hung his hand in airs, and let out a roar in appreciation of Pant's 100 vs England in the fifth Test. As expected, the clip went viral.

Now in another video getting viral on social media, members of Team India can be seen in a reel doing the 'Hey' trend. One by one, the likes of Dhawan, Gill, and Siraj came out and said hey. But, the showstopper, of course, was the Head Coach, Rahul Dravid, who walked in last and said hey in his calm demeanour and with an honest smile.

Recently under Rahul Dravid's coaching, India went on to defeat England in both the T20 and ODI series. India have now reached West Indies and will play them in the 3-match ODI series and then for a 5-match T20 series.

As coach going forward, Dravid will have some tough decisions. Decisions like Pant's place in the T20 side when Rahul comes back. Karthik's inclusion and much more. Right now, his focus would be on getting the team ready for Asia Cup before the big event in Australia, and the West Indies tour will serve as the perfect platform for the preparations.