Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rahul Dravid unfazed by hullabaloo surrounding pitches; says with WTC points at stake, you need results

Rahul Dravid unfazed by hullabaloo surrounding pitches; says with WTC points at stake, you need results

While India lead Australia 2-1 in the four-Test series, the "poor" rating of Indore track by ICC match referee Chris Broad has once again raised questions about playing on rank turners, where all the games finished inside three days.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Kartik Mehindru
Published on: March 08, 2023 6:59 IST
Rahul Dravid
Image Source : AP Rahul Dravid

Amidst all the talk around the pitch, India Head Coach Rahul Dravid seems unfazed and said that while the match referee is entitled to his opinion, sometimes it is important to produce pitches that are result oriented, particularly with WTC points at stake.

"I won't go too much into it. The match referee is entitled to share his opinion. Doesn't really matter if I agree with his reading or not. Doesn't matter what I think. But sometimes with WTC points at stake, you tend to play on wickets that produce results," Dravid was straightforward in his defence of the three tracks in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore.

Justifying the pitches curated for this series, Dravid recalled that their 2021 encounter against New Zealand in Kanpur was drawn owing to a flat wicket and those kinds of games can set the team back in the WTC points table. "There is a huge premium on results and if you draw a game like we did in Kanpur versus New Zealand, that sets you back in a home game. When you have 12 for a win and 4 for draw, you want to get a win ahead of a draw," he stated.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to Chris Gayle, list of batters with most sixes in T20 cricket

There was a hint of sarcasm as well as irritation when he spoke about the tracks in South Africa where India played three Tests early last year. "We have played on some challenging wickets when we go overseas also. Played in South Africa recently (2022), where spinners were completely taken out of the game. And everyone wants to produce wickets where eventually one wants results. You will probably prepare wickets where the ball holds a bit more sway over the bat and that's necessary and part of the game," Dravid didn't deny the bowlers' advantage."

Related Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM to join commentary panel in 4th test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM to join commentary panel in 4th test

IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting advocates Rahul and Gill can play in same XI in WTC final

IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting advocates Rahul and Gill can play in same XI in WTC final

ICC reveals player of month nominees as Ravindra Jadeja pitted against Harry Brook

ICC reveals player of month nominees as Ravindra Jadeja pitted against Harry Brook

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team celebrate Holi in bus as players enjoy festival of colours

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team celebrate Holi in bus as players enjoy festival of colours

The last Test is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2022.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News