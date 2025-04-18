Rahul Dravid shares medical update on Sanju Samson, RR captain remains doubtful vs LSG Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is doubtful for their upcoming game against Lucknow Super Giants. Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that the keeper-batter has undergone scans and the team management will take a call about his availability on the match day.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson injured his rib in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. He had to leave the field while batting as Rajasthan went on to lose the match in the super over. After the game, the keeper-batter shared an update, stating that he was doing fine and wasn’t fit enough to get back on the field.

Ahead of Rajasthan’s upcoming game against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 19, head coach Rahul Dravid shared an update on the cricketer. The former India head coach mentioned that Sanju experienced some pain in the abdominal area and has undergone scans to determine the nature of the injury. Without revealing many details, Dravid added that his progress is being monitored and a decision on his availability will be taken ahead of the LSG game.

“Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting for the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens,” Dravid said in the press conference.

Notably, Samson began the IPL 2025 campaign with a thumb injury. He played the first three matches as an Impact Player, and in his absence, Riyan Parag led the team. In case Samson misses the match against Lucknow, Parag will be back at the helm, while youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi can make his IPL debut.

Rajasthan doesn’t have any opener in the squad that can replace Samson at the top of the order. Nitish Rana can play at the top but that will force the team to make changes to the middle order. Also, it’s unlikely that Rajasthan will play two left-handers at the top of the order, given that the team has been extremely vocal about the left-right combination this season.