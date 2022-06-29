Rahul Dravid says Rohit Sharma 'not ruled out' of fifth Test vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma | File Photo

India head coach Rahul Dravid, in a press interaction, said that Rohit Sharma is being monitored closely and is not ruled out of the fifth and final test vs England starting July 1.

He further added that Rohit will obviously need to test negative, and will again undergo a COVID test tonight and tomorrow. Earlier reports emerged that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test against England and that Jasprit Bumrah would lead Team India in his absence.

Rohit had batted on the first day of the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire but didn't take the field on the second day. He did not bat in the second Indian innings.

In case Jasprit Bumrah Indeed becomes the Indian captain, he will be the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead the Indian Test team after Kapil Dev.

The Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had already said that he is being groomed as a future leader. Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin he had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the team left for the UK tour. He joined the team in England late. The matches are not played under a bio-bubble in the UK now. India too hosted South Africa recently without a bio-bubble.

Team India is set to play one rescheduled test match, three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

Full squads:

India’s squad fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.