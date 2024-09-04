Rahul Dravid returns as head coach, to take over role at Rajasthan Royals: Report

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rahul Dravid, who was last involved with the Rajasthan Royals as a mentor in 2015, will return to the franchise as head coach

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is returning to the top role again, this time in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals. It is a homecoming for Dravid at the Royals, having served the franchise as a captain and a mentor in the past. Dravid, who recently ended his stint with the Indian team, finished his tenure with the T20 World Cup title in the West Indies and the USA.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Dravid has signed up with the Royals and has already been involved in the retention discussions with the franchise with the mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Dravid was captain of the Royals in 2012 and 2013 and led the franchise to the Champions League T20 final in 2013. Dravid later signed up with the franchise as team director and mentor in 2014 and 2015 before joining the then-Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the same capacity.

Dravid then took over as the NCA head alongside the U-19 men's team head coach position where Prithvi Shaw-led side under him won the trophy in 2018. Since 2021, Dravid was involved with the Indian team and completed his time with the Men in Blue ending the 11-year ICC trophy drought with their second T20 World Cup title.

The report stated that former India batting coach Vikram Rathour might join him as an assistant coach at the Royals. Kumar Sangakkara, who has been the team director and head coach for the Royals since 2021, is likely to stay with the franchise and oversee the operations of the clubs' other teams - Barbados Royals in CPL and Paarl Royals in SA20.

At Royals, Dravid will reunite with Sanju Samson, with whom he has had a long partnership since the U-19 days and then at RR and Deljhi franchises. The Royals, who made their first final in 2022 since winning the inaugural edition, flattered to deceive in the subsequent editions despite having one of the best squads in the three-year cycle till 2024.