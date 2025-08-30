Rahul Dravid quits as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2026 Rahul Dravid left Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026. He joined the team in 2025, but following a poor auction and season, the team management wanted in to bring in a new head coach and offered Dravid a diferent role, but the former cricketer chose to leave.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals and Rahul Dravid have decided to part ways ahead of the IPL 2026. After the T20 World Cup, the former India cricketer was appointed as the head coach of the inaugural champions. He also brought in Vikram Rathour, as the latter was announced as batting coach. However, after a poor auction, the result didn’t go their way in the cash-rich league, as Rajasthan finished ninth on the point table.

RR management on Saturday, August 30, confirmed Dravid’s exit, stating that the 52-year-old was offered a broader role in the team, but chose not to accept it.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise. As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this,” the statement read.

Notably, the statement confirmed that Rajasthan were looking for a new head coach and for the same reason, the franchise offered a different position to Dravid. Meanwhile, as things stand, it needs to be seen if Kumar Sangakkara is once again handed the responsibility of the team, as it was from 2022-24, but the team management brings in a new head coach. To note, Sangakkara currently serves as the Director of Cricket.

What happens to Sanju Samson?

In the past month, several reports claimed that Rajasthan are in talk with other franchises over a possible trade for captain Sanju Samson. It was believed that the keeper-batter wasn’t happy with his batting position and some of the decisions that were taken ahead of the IPL 2025, which included the release of Jos Buttler.

With Dravid now left, it needs to be seen if Sanju reconsiders his decision or Rajasthan starts fresh in the IPL.