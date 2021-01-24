Rahul Dravid gave me advice after Anil Kumble got me out thrice in India: Tatenda Taibu

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rahul Dravid

As England openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley continued to struggle against Sri Lanka spinners, former batsman Kevin Pietersen had shared an email sent to him by legendary Rahul Dravid. Pietersen, on his official Twitter handle, shared photos of Dravid's email, asking the England team management to share it with both the openers.

"Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want," Pietersen tweeted.

When Pietersen was struggling to play spinners, Dravid had suggested the right-hander to pick a bowler's length out of his hands. The India batting great had also told Pietersen to bat without pads against the likes of Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar. Pietersen has also mentioned about Dravid's advice in his book titled "KP: The Autobiography".

Similarly, former Zimbabwe skipper Tatenda Taibu has also shared the advice he received from Dravid to play against Anil Kumble's spin. Taibu, after getting out thrice against Kumble in his first two Tests in India, was advised by Dravid to play with bat ahead of the pad.

"When Anil Kumble got me out 3 out of 4 times in my first 2 tests in India. I got advice from Dravid,(after match drinks) to play him like a slow medium pace bowler but WITH bat infront of the pads while still playing late.

And mostly importantly watching the ball very closely. It can be learnt fairly easy. It's just getting the timing of looking to come forward on the front foot without committing and WATCHING the ball as opposed to looking at the ball," Taibu tweeted.