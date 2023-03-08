Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rahul Dravid eyes improved show in Ahmedabad Test, says benchmarks evolve on challenging wickets

Rahul Dravid eyes improved show in Ahmedabad Test, says benchmarks evolve on challenging wickets

India had won the first two Tests at Nagpur and New Delhi but lost the third in Indore and are leading the series 2-1 going into the fourth and final match of the series.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Kartik Mehindru | New Delhi
Published on: March 08, 2023 7:35 IST
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, speaking at the pre-match press conference, said that the team will have put up an improved show with both bat and ball in the 4th Test, while also clarifying that the performance benchmarks tend to change when playing on challenging wickets.

"We will have to work both on batting and bowling (departments). If you see the Indore Test, 109 runs in the first innings was not good enough. If we had scored 60-70 runs more, it would have been good. We also allowed them a few extra runs in the first innings in that situation and those conditions. So we will have to do better in both the areas of the game," Dravid said in a pre-match press conference here.

India are currently leading the 4-match Test series 2-1 and are eyeing a major record in the 4th Test. If they manage to win the series, this will be their 16th consecutive series win at home. Dravid further iterated that they do not look much into the numbers when the game happens on wickets that are as challenging as the ones that have been on offer in these series. 

Also Read: Dravid unfazed by hullabaloo surrounding pitches; says with WTC points at stake, you need results

"It's just really about being realistic about what is a good performance on some of the challenging wickets that we are playing on. Not only here, but I think over the last many matches. I mean I think if you look at the last three or four years all over the world, I think wickets have generally, you know I think, got a lot more challenging. So you just have to be realistic about what the benchmarks are now, what the standards are, just understand that even in these kinds of games," he said

Related Stories
IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting advocates Rahul and Gill can play in same XI in WTC final

IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting advocates Rahul and Gill can play in same XI in WTC final

ICC reveals player of month nominees as Ravindra Jadeja pitted against Harry Brook

ICC reveals player of month nominees as Ravindra Jadeja pitted against Harry Brook

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team celebrate Holi in bus as players enjoy festival of colours

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team celebrate Holi in bus as players enjoy festival of colours

The last Test is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2022.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News