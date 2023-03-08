Rahul Dravid eyes improved show in Ahmedabad Test, says benchmarks evolve on challenging wickets

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, speaking at the pre-match press conference, said that the team will have put up an improved show with both bat and ball in the 4th Test, while also clarifying that the performance benchmarks tend to change when playing on challenging wickets.

"We will have to work both on batting and bowling (departments). If you see the Indore Test, 109 runs in the first innings was not good enough. If we had scored 60-70 runs more, it would have been good. We also allowed them a few extra runs in the first innings in that situation and those conditions. So we will have to do better in both the areas of the game," Dravid said in a pre-match press conference here.

India are currently leading the 4-match Test series 2-1 and are eyeing a major record in the 4th Test. If they manage to win the series, this will be their 16th consecutive series win at home. Dravid further iterated that they do not look much into the numbers when the game happens on wickets that are as challenging as the ones that have been on offer in these series.

"It's just really about being realistic about what is a good performance on some of the challenging wickets that we are playing on. Not only here, but I think over the last many matches. I mean I think if you look at the last three or four years all over the world, I think wickets have generally, you know I think, got a lot more challenging. So you just have to be realistic about what the benchmarks are now, what the standards are, just understand that even in these kinds of games," he said

The last Test is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2022.

