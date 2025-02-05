Rahul Dravid engages in heated argument after his car suffers collision with goods auto: Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Dravid got engaged in a heated argument with auto driver

Former India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid is known for his calm demeanour. But at times, even he loses his cool and something of a similar sort happened on the streets of Bengaluru on Wednesday (February 4) evening. He was seen arguing with an auto driver after his car collided with the goods auto at the Cunningham Road in Bengaluru.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Dravid could be seen engaging in a heated argument with the driver after his car suffered a collision with the auto. The incident happened around 6:30 PM yesterday when a goods auto driver suddenly stopped only for Dravid's car to hit him from behind. In the viral video, Dravid is visibly frustrated with the incident and is seen arguing with the driver. However, there was no major loss for any of the parties in the minor accident.

Here's the video:

For the unversed, Rahul Dravid has been off the radar since June last year. India won the T20 World Cup when he was the head coach and it was also his last assignment in the role. Gautam Gambhir replaced him at the helm even as Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals as the head coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that … It's an exciting opportunity for us to take this team to the next level given the kind of talent and resources we have at our disposal and I'm looking forward to getting started," Dravid said after the announcement was made official.