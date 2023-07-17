Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rahul Dravid and Co set to rest for Ireland series, VVS Laxman to step in as Team India's head coach

Rahul Dravid and Co set to rest for Ireland series, VVS Laxman to step in as Team India's head coach

Team India will be playing a three-match T20I series from August 18-23 against Ireland in the time period after the West Indies series and before the Asia Cup.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 7:11 IST
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and other members of the
Image Source : GETTY Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and other members of the support staff will be taking a break after the West Indies series

After a month's break, Team India's busy second half of 2023 began with a thumping victory in the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica. The visitors are set to play one more Test, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. After a month-long tour, the Indian team will travel to Ireland for three T20Is as head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff are set to get a break from the short series.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Dravid and other members of the Indian support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be given a break following the completion of West Indies tour, with the last two T20Is being played in the USA. The report said that the break is being given for the support staff to prepare for the Asia Cup, followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia and then the World Cup in unrelenting few months.

In the absence of Dravid and Co., the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman will step in as the coach for three T20Is set to take place from July 18-23. Along with Laxman, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak, Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule are set to travel with the Indian team, which is likely to be led by Hardik Pandya.

Team India took on Ireland last year as well in three T20Is which saw the Men in Blue winning it rather comfortably and this year too there will be opportunities for a few more youngsters this time around. With there not being much time after the West Indies series, the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, who are not part of the T20 squad set to travel to the Caribbean, are in line to be selected for Ireland T20Is.

Related Stories
BAN-W vs IND-W: Bangladesh Women create history, record maiden ODI win over Harmanpreet Kaur's team

BAN-W vs IND-W: Bangladesh Women create history, record maiden ODI win over Harmanpreet Kaur's team

RCB likely to take big call on support staff; franchise yet to renew Hesson and Bangar's contracts

RCB likely to take big call on support staff; franchise yet to renew Hesson and Bangar's contracts

Jitesh Sharma to share responsibilities with Hardik? Punjab Kings batter reveals Dravid's plan

Jitesh Sharma to share responsibilities with Hardik? Punjab Kings batter reveals Dravid's plan

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News