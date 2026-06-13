Rahmanullah Gurbaz smacks second-fastest ODI century vs India, who tops the list? Check

Dharamsala:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz etched his name into the record books with a blistering 48-ball century against India in the first ODI of the series in Dharamsala. The Afghanistan opener reached the three-figure mark in just 48 deliveries, becoming the second-fastest batter to score an ODI century against India. Only former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has reached the landmark quicker, having smashed a century against India in 45 balls at Kanpur in 2005.

Fastest ODI century vs India

Player Ball Year Shahid Afridi 45 2005 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 48 2026 James Faulker 57 2013 AB de Villiers 57 2015 Michael Bracewell 57 2023

Gurbaz launched a relentless assault from the outset, taking advantage of the conditions and putting India's bowlers under sustained pressure. The keeper-batter mixed power with precision, finding boundaries at regular intervals and ensuring Afghanistan maintained a rapid scoring rate throughout his stay at the crease.

Notably, it wasn’t easy for Gurbaz to keep the scoreboard ticking. The visitors lost three early wickets, which put them clearly on the backfoot. However, the 24-year-old didn’t change his gameplan and continued to play an attacking brand of cricket, which helped Afghanistan find a way out of the pressure situation.

Meanwhile, the knock also ranks as the fastest century by an Afghanistan batter in ODI cricket and further underlines Gurbaz's growing reputation as one of the most destructive opening batters in the international game.

Fastest ODI century for Afghanistan:

Player Balls taken Opponent Year Rahmanullah Gurbaz 48 India 2026 Mohammad Shahzad 72 Scotland 2010 Karim Sadiq 72 Netherlands 2012

Wickets fell after Gurbaz departs

After Gurbaz walked back to the pavilion, scoring 102 runs, Afghanistan once again lost wickets like a house of cards. They lost six wickets for 50 runs and that summed up their batting performance on the night. For India, debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar starred with the ball, picking up three wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy returned with two each.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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