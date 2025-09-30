Rachin Ravindra sustains facial injury ahead of three-game Australia series Star New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has sustained a facial injury ahead of the Black Caps' three-game T20I series against Australia that is slated to begin on October 1. Ravindra sustained the injury after he collided with the boundary hoarding.

New Zealand is all set to take on Australia for a three-game T20I series. The two sides will take on each other on October 1, 3, and 4, and ahead of the start of the series, the Black Caps have been hit with a setback as star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has sustained a facial injury.

Notably, Ravindra sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch during the training on Tuesday, September 30, ahead of the Australia series. It is worth noting that Ravindra suffered a facial laceration after he collided with a boundary hoarding.

New Zealand Cricket released a statement over Ravindra’s injury and revealed that the all-rounder has also passed the initial concussion test on the ground. "Ravindra received a facial laceration and will continue to be monitored by the medical team, having passed an initial concussion test at the ground," the New Zealand team's official handle posted.

Michael Bracewell opened up on Ravindra’s injury

Stand-in skipper Michael Bravewell came forward and talked about Ravindra’s injury. Bracewell opined that Ravindra is being assessed and hoped that he would be available to play against Australia on October 1.

“He just had a little bit of a cut to his face. I think he’s being assessed at the moment, it’s too early to tell what sort of impact that will have on him, but hopefully it’s just a minor graze and he’ll be out there tomorrow with us,” stand-in captain Michael Bracewell was quoted as saying by NewstalkZB.

“We’re sort of just trying to narrow down the thing with Rachin. He’s going to be touch and go. It’s thrown a little bit of a spanner in the works. I can’t confirm anything, we’re still waiting on how he pulls up,” he added.

