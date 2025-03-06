Rachin Ravindra breaks Shikhar Dhawan's historic record in ICC ODI events after Champions Trophy ton Rachin Ravindra has shattered a historic record of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan after hitting a century in the Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa. Rachin has hit five centuries in ICC ODI events, which helped him beat Dhawan's record.

Rachin Ravindra shattered a historic record of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan during his masterful hundred against South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal on Wednesday, March 5. Rachin, who was on the sidelines in New Zealand's tournament opener against Pakistan due to his head blow, has slammed his second hundred in three innings in the global 50-over tournament.

He hit a brilliant 108 from 101 balls, laced with 13 fours and a six to help New Zealand post the biggest Champions Trophy total in the first innings - 362/6. He broke a historic record of Dhawan, an Indian stalwart in ICC events.

Rachin has shattered the record of fewest innings taken by a player to reach five centuries in ICC ODI events, with his fifth ton coming in just 13 innings. He had hit three tons in the ODI World Cup 2023, with two more coming now in the Champions Trophy.

Dhawan had previously held the record for fewest innings taken to reach five centuries in ICC ODI events, with his five tons coming in 15 ICC ODI innings. Dhawan was one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Champions Trophy. He hit 701 runs in 10 matches in two editions of the tournament he played (2013 and 2017). His runs came at an average of 77.88, with three centuries and three fifties in 10 innings. Dhawan had also hit 537 runs in 10 innings in ODI World Cups with three centuries and a fifty.

Coming to the match between New Zealand and South Africa, Rachin's 108 and Kane Williamson's 102 propelled the Kiwis to a mammoth score before their captain Mitchell Santner led the things well with the ball. He displayed a masterful bowling display, taking 3/43 in his 10 overs.

On the back of the two tons, Glenn Phillips' 27-ball 49 and Santner's exploits with the ball, the Kiwis made light work of the Proteas to register a comprehensive 50-run win despite David Miller's hundred.

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

South Africa's Playing XI:

Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi