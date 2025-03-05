Rachin Ravindra achieves special feat after 12 years with exceptional ton against South Africa Star New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra etched his name in the history books after a stellar knock against South Africa in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand and South Africa faced off in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. The clash saw New Zealand come in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side opened their innings with Will Young and Rachin Ravindra coming out to bat. After Will Young's early dismissal, it was the knock of Ravindra that stood out for the Black Caps. The star batter put in an excellent performance and completed his century as well.

It is worth noting that Ravindra's ton was his 5th of his ODI career, and it is interesting to note that all of his 5 centuries have come in ICC tournaments, which is the most for a New Zealand batter. He also became the first player since 2013 to hit two centuries in a single edition of the Champions Trophy after Shikhar Dhawan.

Ravindra went on to score 108 runs in 101 deliveries and continued his brilliant form in the format. His knock ensured that the Black Caps got off to a stellar start to the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.It is interesting to note that the winner of the clash between South Africa and New Zealand will go on to face the Indian team in the summit clash of the competition. The Men in Blue put in an excellent performance in the 1st semi-final of the tournament, defeating Australia and booking their berth in the final.

As for the game between South Africa and New Zealand, it is interesting to note that South Africa came into the game unbeaten from their past matches. On the other hand, New Zealand lost one of the three matches that they played. Both sides would hope for a good performance and a chance to take on India for a shot at glory.