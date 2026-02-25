'Don't know what is going on': R Ashwin weighs in on team India's selection ahead of Zimbabwe clash

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in their next game. The two sides will lock horns in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of the clash, there has been a major discussion over the Men in Blue’s squad composition.

It is interesting to note that India opener Abhishek Sharma has been struggling for form in the ongoing tournament. In four matches, he has only scored 15 runs to his name, and former India international Ravichandran Ashwin raised the question of whether Abhishek should continue or not.

"Should Abhishek continue or not? It is a valid question. But I do not know how good making changes now will be for the team atmosphere. The players playing in the team are heroes and they will not be able to give their best if doubts are raised within themselves. We have left the vice-captain out. We don't know what is going on in his mind," he said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin previewed India’s upcoming game against Zimbabwe

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about the Indian team’s upcoming game against Zimbabwe; the former India star opined that the Men in Blue should look to bat first against Zimbabwe if they go on to win the toss.

"If I were India, I will continue to bat first and I would not want to chase. Although they have been day games, conditions for batting have been one of the best in Chennai in this World Cup," he said.

It is worth noting that India lost their previous Super 8 clash of the World Cup against South Africa and are currently winless after 1 game. They will look to make a comeback as they take on Zimbabwe.

Also Read: