R Ashwin weighs in on Ishan Kishan-Rishabh Pant debate for India ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been performing exceptionally well, and the Men in Blue look ready for the ODI World Cup 2027. The final squad is yet to be decided, and there are several stars in the running to make the final squad. There are several star performers in the Indian team currently.

However, one of the most discussed aspects of the Indian team ahead of the World Cup would be the wicket-keeper choice for the Men in Blue. Both Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are front-runners to grab the position of the wicket keeper for the World Cup.

Reflecting on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about who could be chosen in the Indian team. He opined that while KL Rahul will be the first-choice wicketkeeper, either one of Pant or Kishan could go, but just to confirm, Kishan in the squad due to his century would be quite early.

"KL Rahul will be the first-choice keeper, and Ishan Kishan can probably get a boarding pass as the back-up for the World Cup. But I don't think it's fair to let go of Rishabh Pant this early, considering the World Cup will be in South Africa. Pant has performed decently in the middle order in ODIs. Kishan played an outstanding knock, but let's not jump the gun,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Ashwin opened up on the performance of Washington Sundar

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about the showing that all-rounder Washington Sundar put in. He opined that Sundar needs to produce more, and while he is getting an extended run in the team, he did praise his performances in Test cricket, but he needs to produce more in ODIs.

"Washington Sundar is getting an extended run and plenty of opportunities. They are backing him a lot. He has produced a few excellent performances in Tests. But I just feel he needs to produce a little bit more," said Ashwin.

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