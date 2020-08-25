R Ashwin up for 'healthy debate' on mankading, shredder with new 600-wicket club member James Anderson

Image Source : GETTY/TWITTER R Ashwin and James Anderson

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Tuesday became the first fast bowler to enter the elite 600-wicket club in Test cricket. And while most took to social media to congratulate the legendary England pacer, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too joined the bandwagon, but with his congratulatory message added that he is looking forward to a "healthy debate" with Anderson on mankading dismissal and the shredder act.

After Ashwin had mankaded England batsman Jos Buttler during an IPL 2019 game in Jaipur Anderson was filmed shredding a picture of the Indian bowler.

Responding to the video, Ashwin had said: "Today Jimmy Anderson might feel that whatever I did was wrong. Maybe, tomorrow he might end up doing it [a ‘Mankad’]. Who knows? It is a question of perception of right and wrong. I don’t think in this case it is necessary because it is in the law and I did. Everybody who know me, it is very clear (to them) that I don’t do anything that is illegal.Even my team has stood behind me since then. A lot many players have come to me and said whatever I did was absolutely right."

With recent development surrounding the dismissal and Ricky Ponting's comment, Ashwin once again took the opportunity calling for a healthy debate on the topic with Anderson.

"An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it," he tweeted.

An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! 💯💯 Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 25, 2020

Ponting recently said that he would have a "hard conversation" with Ashwin warning him about no mankading while he is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, while bringing up the 'Spirit of Cricket' argument.

Ashwin on Monday revealed that he has had an interesting conversation with franchise head coach Ricky Ponting, although over the phone. He, however, did not reveal any details of their telephonic conversation.

