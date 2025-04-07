R Ashwin's YouTube channel to desist from covering CSK matches in IPL 2025 amid furore R Ashwin's YouTube channel has been on the receiving end after the comments from one of the guests on the show regarding the Chennai Super Kings' combination. Ashwin returned to the CSK squad after IPL 2025 auction but hasn't been as effective thus far.

The homecoming for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former India off-spinner R Ashwin in the IPL hasn't been as auspicious as one assumed. Ashwin averages 40 with the ball while his economy has been on the higher side of nine. The social media furore over his YouTube channel hasn't helped his cause as Ashwin and his team have decided to desist the previews and reviews of the CSK matches in the ongoing IPL season.

The pushback came after Prasanna Agoram, one of the regular guests on the channel and a cricket analyst formerly with South Africa and RCB in the IPL, suggested that Noor Ahmad, the current leading wicket-taker in the tournament need not be in the playing XI for CSK with the likes of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja already in the side. Agoram had also questioned CSK's fixation on bowling Matheesha Pathirana only at the backend, especially after the RR vs CSK clash in Guwahati that saw Nitish Rana take apart Ashwin and other CSK bowlers.

Since all of this content was being published on Ashwin's channel, the social media backlash was loaded for Ashwin and his team at the channel. In a statement from the channel admin, Ashwin and Co have decided to step away from covering CSK games while clarifying that the views of other guests are not of Ashwin's.

"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," read a note from the admin of Ashwin's channel.

"We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions," it further said.

Noor has been the best bowler in the tournament and probably the only bright spark apart from Khaleel Ahmed in CSK's dwindling campaign that has seen them losing three of their four games thus far.