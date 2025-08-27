R Ashwin's IPL retirement: 5 unique records held by the veteran off-spinner With Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the IPL, let us have a look at five unique records held by the veteran off-spinner in the IPL after his stellar career in the marquee tournament.

In a major development, former India international off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and announced that he would be retiring from the IPL (Indian Premier League) ahead of the 2026 edition. It is worth noting that Ashwin made his IPL debut back in 2009 and has been an integral part of any side that he has been a part of in the tournament.

The 38-year-old played a total of 221 matches in the IPL, where he took 187 wickets at an economy of 7.2, taking one four-wicket haul. Furthermore, Ashwin has also scored 833 runs to his name in the 221 matches, maintaining an average of 13.01 runs.

With the news of his IPL retirement, let us have a look at the 5 IPL records that are held by R Ashwin after his stellar career in the prestigious tournament.

5. Fifth-most wickets in IPL history

Making his debut in 2009, Ashwin only missed one IPL season (2017) due to injury, and with incredible consistency, the veteran sits in fifth place in the list of wicket-takers in IPL history. With 187 wickets to his name in 221 matches, Ashwin finished his career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

4. Third-most wickets for CSK

Notably, out of his 16 seasons in the IPL, Ashwin played eight for Chennai Super Kings and finished his IPL career as the franchise’s third-highest wicket-taker with 97 wickets to his name.

3. Fifth-most wickets as IPL captain

It is worth noting that R Ashwin led Punjab Kings in the IPL 2018 and 2019, and with 28 matches as captain in the IPL, Ashwin has the fifth most wickets as a skipper in the tournament’s history. With 25 wickets in 28 matches as captain, Ashwin is only behind the likes of Shane Warne, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins, and Anil Kumble.

2. Third-most dot balls in the IPL

One of the most economical bowlers in IPL history, Ashwin also has the third most dot balls in IPL history. A total of 1,663 dot balls were bowled by Ashwin in his IPL history, only behind Sunil Narine and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

1. Most balls bowled in the IPL

Furthermore, Ashwin sits at the mountaintop in the list of players with the most balls bowled in IPL history. With 4,710 balls bowled in 221 IPL matches, Ashwin finished his IPL career with the most balls bowled of any player in the tournament’s history.

