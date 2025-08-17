R Ashwin opens up on Yashasvi Jaiswal's chances ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about how star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal should make it to India's squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in September 2025.

New Delhi:

The Indian team has the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in their sights. The marquee event kicks off on September 9 and will see some of the best sides from the continent take on each other in the tournament. Ahead of the competition, there has been some heavy discussion over what India’s lineup could look like in the tournament.

Speaking of the same, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about how star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal should be an automatic inclusion for India in their Asia Cup squad. Ashwin opined that with Rohit’s retirement from the format, Jaiswal should secure his place.

"There are a few talking points regarding the Asia Cup. The first question that comes to everyone’s mind is whether Shubman Gill fits into the T20 plans because in the last World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the backup opener. So Jaiswal automatically gets a kick-in. Rohit Sharma is not going to be a part of that team, so Jaiswal automatically gets a look-in,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also talked about the other opener for India

Furthermore, Ashwin also shed light on who the other opener could be for the Indian team. He named the likes of Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson among the many contenders to grab the other opening spot for India in the Asia Cup 2025.

"Now, who is going to be that other opener? Shubman Gill had an outstanding series. Can he return to the squad? Sanju Samson has had a fabulous run as a T20 opener for India. So I think it is a tricky state for the selectors. Can Shreyas Iyer make a comeback? There is a lot of decision-making that the selectors have to make. Even if there is a lot to talk about, the Indian T20I side has been a successful unit,” Ashwin said.

Also Read: