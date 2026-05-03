R Ashwin opens up on infamous Mankad incident with Jos Buttler, reflects on his time with RR

New Delhi:

Over the years, the IPL (Indian Premier League) has been one of the most entertaining and talked-about aspects of world sports. Throughout the 19 years of the tournament, there have been many moments that have captured the limelight.

One of the most talked-about moments in IPL history has been the dismissal of Jos Buttler by Ravichandran Ashwin back in the IPL 2019. Ashwin, who was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab at the time, took on Rajasthan Royals, and while Buttler looked like winning the game for RR, Ashwin decided to Mankad Buttler, which helped his side win the game.

Speaking on the same, Ashwin took centre stage and justified his actions. While the former India cricketer got a lot of mixed opinions over the incident, Ashwin went on to defend the moment.

“People say Jos Buttler didn’t try to run, but that’s not my problem. People also say I did it to win. Of course, I did it to win. What is there to be ashamed of? After I ran him out, I called the team and said, ‘This will look different to them, they will lose, don’t worry about the reaction, I will handle the media, we just have to win.’ And we won. So, there is no issue of character in this,” Ashwin said in JioStar’s ‘The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience’.

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Ashwin weighed in on his time with Rajasthan Royals

It is worth noting that R. Ashwin went on to play for Rajasthan Royals for three years and described it as his best experience of playing in the IPL.

“COVID struck, but then RR bid for me. I spent three years there, and that stint helped me make a comeback to the Indian team. The way RR utilised me was first-class, and I enjoyed my cricket there like nowhere else, not even during my Under-19 or Under-22 days with Tamil Nadu. Those three years at RR were special,” he added.

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