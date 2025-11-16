R Ashwin gives his take on CSK's chances to get Cameron Green in IPL 2026 auction Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about the chances of Chennai Super Kings going after star all-rounder Cameron Green ahead of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) auction.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. The marquee event is all set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, with the 10 franchises having finalised their retentions and releases; the sides will now hope to get the best players in the auction, in hopes of further strengthening their squads ahead of the new season.

Ahead of the upcoming season, many eyes would be set upon star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. The star player is expected to be a part of the auction, and many sides would look to go after him to secure his services.

Speaking on the same, former India international all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about the chances of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings bagging Cameron Green.

“CSK have two slots to fill, a spinner and a finisher. In this particular setup, Cameron Green is a no. There is a lot of talk that CSK should go for Green and bring him in. Firstly, CSK will not get Cameron Green, and secondly, in this line-up, he will not sit well. He is not a finisher. He will have to play after Mhatre, Ruturaj, Brevis, Dube, and maybe even Dhoni. The ideal batter to come and finish the innings is Andre Russell. I have seen the CSK analyst put up Dre Russ, so I think they will go for him,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin backed CSK to break the bank for one all-rounder

Furthermore, Ashwin opined that in Green’s case, CSK’s role would be to push the price higher and higher, as KKR would be interested as well. He backed the side to push Green’s price over 20 crores, which could see them go for Russell.

“CSK don't need Green as desperately as KKR need. But CSK also have the responsibility of pushing Green's price. If CSK don't stretch KKR to over 20 crore for Green, then they will again come back for Russell. Then CSK will not get both of them. CSK have to break their bank on one player. It will be nice if they try to get Pathirana back. If they had let go of Overton, they could have pushed for Maxwell,” Ashwin said.

