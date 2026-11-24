New Delhi:

Sandpapergate saga is once again a trending topic in cricket. Usman Khawaja, through his autobiography, Sabr, has made it public knowledge that the entire Australia team was aware of the use of sandpaper in the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town. David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have backed him since, while current Test captain Pat Cummins and pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have denied any involvement of the bowling unit.

The matter escalated heavily and following which, Khawaja and Warner have also been removed from commentary duties by Fox Sports for a while. Since then, the conversations have subsided significantly, but former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expects that the matter will once again trend during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the 2018 edition of the series, Pant was quick to call Tim Paine the “temporary captain” and it is very likely that the keeper-batter will bring it up again. Ashwin predicted that Pant will have a chirp or two to put the Australia batters under pressure. However, he also expects that the visitors can also attempt to get back to Pant.

“Can I be very candid about this? I see just one character in that Indian dressing room who might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant, standing behind the stumps. He might have a chirp or two. But I'd be very disappointed if I don't see Aussies give it back, if at all, the Indian team resorts to it, because that's what the Aussies are known for. And India have their own issues themselves in the Test setup, than be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket; you're going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series,” Ashwin said on JioStar.

Pat Cummins thrown Usman under the bus: Matthew Hayden

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan expects that Sandpapergate will be a trending topic during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but Matthew Hayden doesn’t expect Cummins to respond to media queries. He believes that the pacer with his one-and-a-half-hour press conference, has made it clear that Sandpapergate is no longer discussed in Australian cricket.

“Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He’s raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he's treated that friendship. He's been on record saying that, ‘Guys, I’ll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I'm not answering a question about it,’ which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he won't be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best,” Hayden analysed.

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