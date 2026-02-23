R Ashwin calls out errors that proved costly for India in T20 World Cup defeat to South Africa

New Delhi:

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has highlighted the errors that India made during their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against South Africa that proved costly for the defending champions. India were handed their biggest ever loss of 76 runs in a T20 World Cup as they were bowled out for just 111 in their chase of 188 against the Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Their selection call of playing Washington Sundar for Axar Patel and their batting came under the scanner as the Men in Blue suffered their first loss in the T20 World Cup 2026 and their first since in the tournament after being unbeaten in 13 matches in a row including an abandoned game.

Ashwin highlights playing Washington over Axar was a mistake

Ashwin called out the selection of Sundar over Axar and also highlighted that sending Rinku Singh to bat at No.8 were major error. "I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100% that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel Aish Ki Baat.

The former all-rounder recalled the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, when Axar played a crucial role with the bat and was effective with the ball too, barring the one over when he gave away 24 runs to Heinrich Klaasen.

"In the previous World Cup, in the situation against South Africa, in which India was in the chase, Axar Patel came in under the same circumstances. He stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli, and India crossed 170. Of course, Kohli's experience was there, but Axar is not inferior. If India had a few wickets in hand and stability in the middle overs, they would have chased the target down," he stated.

Ashwin calls out on playing Rinku Singh at No.8

With Suryakumar Yadav in the middle after India lost three early wickets and Hardik Pandya to follow, India sent in Sundar at No.5 to give the left-right combination, which put finisher Rinku Singh coming in at No.8. Ashwin wasn't pleased with this move either. "Rinku Singh batting at No. 8. You have eight batters, and Rinku is batting at No. 8, he cannot be sent in to bat at such a position.

"No disrespect to Washington Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. It was a lesson South Africa taught India, 'please don't come to games underprepared'," Ashwin said.