R Ashwin brands Rohit and Kohli as 'untouchable', reflects on their future in ODI cricket

New Delhi:

The three-game ODI series between India and England ended in a disappointing defeat for the Indian team. The Men in Blue, after winning the first ODI of the series, succumbed to hefty losses in the second and third ODIs, effectively losing the series in the process as well.

There were many talking points from the series as India lost the three-game affair, with the biggest one being the presence and performances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two are in the twilight of their careers, but despite nearing the end, their class has remained.

While Virat Kohli scored 74 runs in 60 deliveries in the third ODI, Rohit Sharma went on to score 138 runs to his name as well. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and branded both Rohit and Kohli as untouchable in the side.

"They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play. It is because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12,000 runs; they cannot touch him. The other thing is that they are batters, and if you touch them, they have an army. People come to see them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin hailed Rohit for his performance in the game

Furthermore, Ashwin heaped massive praise on Rohit Sharma for his century in the third ODI. The veteran batter hit his 51st international century but was unable to take India over the finish line.

"This is a phenomenal knock. He was set after hitting that pull to Josh Tongue. I feel that this is Rohit's road to a comeback after an injury. If he were in a slightly better state or were more confident, he could have scored 180 and won the match for the team. I felt like Rohit was in really good form,” Ashwin said.

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